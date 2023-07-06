Baker Hughes to supply 3 liquefaction trains for NextDecade's LNG project

July 6 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Thursday it will supply three liquefaction trains for NextDecade's NEXT.O Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Texas.

The Rio Grande LNG export plant has been in development for several years, suffering repeated delays.

Last month, NextDecade said it secured funding for a final investment decision related to the first three liquefaction trains at the project.

Baker Hughes said on Thursday it had been awarded the order for the liquefaction trains by construction firm Bechtel Energy, and the trains can produce 17.61 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

Liquefaction trains turn natural gas into LNG for export.

NextDecade's shares rose 2.4% to $8.44 before the bell.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru)

