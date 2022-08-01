Baker Hughes to sell Russian oilfield services unit

Updates with background and details on the deal

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Monday it signed a deal to sell its oilfield services (OFS) business in Russia to the local management team.

The oilfield services provider did not provide financial details on the deal, which comes months after Baker Hughes announced suspension of new investments in its Russia operations.

Baker said the new business will operate independently of Baker Hughes and assume all OFS Russia assets, liabilities and commercial obligations.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

