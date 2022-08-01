BioTech
BKR

Baker Hughes to sell Russian oilfield services unit

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Baker Hughes said on Monday it signed a deal to sell its oilfield services (OFS) business in Russia to the local management team.

Updates with background and details on the deal

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Monday it signed a deal to sell its oilfield services (OFS) business in Russia to the local management team.

The oilfield services provider did not provide financial details on the deal, which comes months after Baker Hughes announced suspension of new investments in its Russia operations.

Baker said the new business will operate independently of Baker Hughes and assume all OFS Russia assets, liabilities and commercial obligations.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

Innovation of Cell and Gene Therapies

Jul 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular