BioTech
BKR

Baker Hughes to provide equipment for Petronas carbon capture project

Credit: REUTERS/BAKER HUGHES

January 03, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said on Tuesday it has won a contract to provide carbon dioxide compression equipment to Petronas' PETR.UL Kasawari offshore carbon capture project.

The project is expected to be the world's largest offshore carbon capture and sequestration facility, the companies said.

Baker Hughes will provide turbocompression equipment to transport CO2 emitted from flaring at the Kasawari gas development and reinject it into a depleted offshore field through a subsea pipeline.

The contract will be booked in Baker Hughes' fourth quarter results, according to the company.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTechCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.