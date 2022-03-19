Baker Hughes suspends new investments for its Russia operations

Adds background

March 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Saturday that it has suspended new investments for its Russia operations.

Baker Hughes "is continuing to comply with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations," it said in a statement.

Two other oilfield services companies, Halliburton Co HAL.N and Schlumberger NV SLB.N, said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

