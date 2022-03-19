BioTech
Baker Hughes suspends new investments for its Russia operations

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Saturday that it has suspended new investments for its Russia operations.

Baker Hughes "is continuing to comply with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations," it said in a statement.

Two other oilfield services companies, Halliburton Co HAL.N and Schlumberger NV SLB.N, said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

