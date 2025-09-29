Markets
Baker Hughes To Supply Up To 50 Subsea Trees And Associated Services To Petrobras

September 29, 2025 — 07:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Co. (BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday a significant award from Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PZE) or Petrobras, to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services to support offshore oil and gas production across multiple fields in Brazil. The award was secured through an open tender.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will manufacture Petrobras' pre-salt standard subsea trees, as well as subsea distribution units, in-line tees and vertical connection systems, to enable safe, reliable and efficient production on the seafloor.

In addition, topside control cabinets will provide monitoring and control of subsea equipment from floating production storage and offloading vessels.

These modern subsea systems will enhance recovery in established fields including Albacora, Jubarte and Barracuda-Caratinga. They will also be deployed in more recent pre-salt developments, including the Mero and Buzios fields, to optimize production in new wells.

Baker Hughes has been deeply involved in the development of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry, and its localization strategy contributes to the nation's economy. The project will commence procurement and manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025.

