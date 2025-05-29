Markets
Baker Hughes To Supply 16 NovaLT Gas Turbines To Power Frontier Infrastructure's Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), an energy technology company, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a contract from Frontier Infrastructure Holdings, a Tailwater Capital LLC portfolio company, for 16 NovaLT gas turbines.

The turbines will power Frontier's data center projects in Wyoming and Texas, delivering up to 270 megawatts of power.

The NovaLT gas turbine is a multi-fuel solution that can start-up and run on different fuels, including natural gas, various blends of natural gas and hydrogen, and 100% hydrogen.

