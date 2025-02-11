Baker Hughes Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.0, along with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has increased by 7.84% from the previous average price target of $48.22.

The standing of Baker Hughes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $51.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $53.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $48.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $49.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $49.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $50.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $52.00 $46.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Lowers Buy $51.00 $53.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $46.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $49.00 $42.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $43.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Baker Hughes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Baker Hughes's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Baker Hughes

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Baker Hughes displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

