Baker Hughes Secures Long-Term Contract Extensions With Equinor

Baker Hughes Company BKR announced two multi-year contract extensions with Equinor ASA EQNR to provide integrated drilling, well services and wireline intervention solutions for offshore projects in the North Sea. The contract will help EQNR develop both mature and new fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) to boost efficiency, increase resource recovery and meet production targets.

Under the integrated drilling and well services contract, BKR will deploy technologies across its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention and Measurement portfolio to support the development of the NCS. Advanced solutions such as the Kantori autonomous well construction system and TRU-ARMS advanced reservoir mapping services will be used to enhance field development.

Under the intervention contract, Baker Hughes will combine its surface and downhole solutions with partner technologies to maximize the lifespan and output of the North Sea offshore wells. This contract extension expands the PRIME Technology Platform's role in driving production efficiency and lowering emissions on the NCS.

The contract extensions reinforce BKR’s long-standing presence in Norway’s energy sector and strengthen its position in the North Sea market. They also highlight the growing demand for advanced technologies that improve operational efficiency, maximize hydrocarbon recovery and support long-term offshore production growth. Such contracts strengthen BKR’s business model, boost cash flow and increase investor appeal.

Baker Hughes currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while Equinor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The business models of BKR and other players providing oilfield services to upstream companies are closely tied to upstream players' capital spending. With West Texas Intermediate crude prices trading around the $90-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, upstream players like Chevron Corporation CVX, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and EQNR are benefiting from the elevated crude prices. CVX and YPF sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chevron is an integrated energy giant with a robust presence in the Permian Basin. Supported by strong upstream execution and its expanding resource base, CVX achieved first-quarter 2026 international net oil-equivalent production of 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing an increase from the year-ago quarter.

YPF is a major integrated energy company that leverages its extensive footprint in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation to fuel production growth. YPF expects spending and activity to increase in the coming quarters of 2026, which should bolster oil and gas production in the second half of 2026.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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