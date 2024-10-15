Baker Hughes, Repsol Collaborate on Next-Gen AI for Oil Efficiency

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ), a leading energy technology company, and Repsol, S.A. REPYY have announced a strategic partnership. The idea is to develop next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to optimize oil and gas production. This collaboration is expected to enhance the companies' ability to unlock new efficiencies in the energy sector.

BKR to Leverage AI for Optimized Production

Through this partnership, Baker Hughes and Repsol will focus on developing and deploying AI-driven automation workflows across the latter’s global assets. This innovation is aimed at optimizing oil and gas production by improving operational efficiencies and reducing emissions. The collaboration builds on Repsol’s existing use of Leucipa, an industry-leading digital production software developed by BKR, which leverages data to streamline processes and drive intelligent, efficient operations.

The partnership is likely to strengthen the relationship between BKR and Repsol, with a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Oct. 11, 2024. Repsol has been an early adopter of Leucipa, integrating the solution across its operations to enhance its digital infrastructure. With this new agreement, BKR aims to accelerate the industry’s digital evolution while creating new commercial opportunities for Leucipa.

BKR’s Leucipa to Drive Emission Reductions

Leucipa is not only about production optimization but also about environmental impact. The AI-powered platform can help operators manage production more proactively and sustainably by automating production workflows. BKR’s solution focuses on minimizing inefficiencies and supporting environmentally conscious operations, helping customers recover barrels that would otherwise remain untapped while reducing carbon emissions.

The collaboration between BKR and Repsol highlights both companies' commitment to harnessing AI for a more sustainable future in energy production.

BKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Baker Hughes carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. AROC and MPLX LP MPLX. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MPLX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.04. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

MPLX derives stable fee-based revenues from long-term contracts, with minimal exposure to commodity-price fluctuations. The partnership’s robust capital expenditure forecast for 2024, along with significant expansion initiatives, underscores its commitment to sustainable growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.29. The company has a Value Score of B. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 60 days.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.