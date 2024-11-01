Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count unchanged at 585 rigs

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports the U.S. rig count is unchanged from last week at 585, with oil rigs down 1 to 479, gas rigs up 1 to 102 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 4. The U.S. rig count is down 33 rigs from last year’s count of 618 with oil rigs down 17, gas rigs down 16 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged. The U.S. offshore rig count is unchanged at 16, down 5 year-over-year.

