Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count unchanged at 585 rigs

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is unchanged from last week at 585 with oil rigs down 2 to 480, gas rigs up 2 to 101 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 4. The U.S. Rig Count is down 40 rigs from last year’s count of 625 with oil rigs down 24, gas rigs down 16 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged. The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is down 2 to 16, down 8 year-over-year. The Canada Rig Count is down 1 from last week to 216, with oil rigs down 3 to 150, gas rigs up 2 to 66 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 0. The Canada Rig Count is up 20 from last year’s count of 196, with oil rigs up 28, gas rigs down 8 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.