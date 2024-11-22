Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 583 rigs

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is down 1 from last week to 583, with oil rigs up 1 to 479, gas rigs down 2 to 99 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 5. The U.S. rig count is down 42 rigs from last year’s count of 625, with oil rigs down 26, gas rigs down 17 and miscellaneous rigs up 1. The U.S. offshore rig count is down 1 to 13, down 8 year-over-year.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BKR:
- Baker Hughes expands Namibian presence with liquid mud plant
- Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 584 rigs
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $50 from $42 at Citi
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $50 from $43 at Seaport Research
- Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count unchanged at 585 rigs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.