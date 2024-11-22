Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 583 rigs

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is down 1 from last week to 583, with oil rigs up 1 to 479, gas rigs down 2 to 99 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 5. The U.S. rig count is down 42 rigs from last year’s count of 625, with oil rigs down 26, gas rigs down 17 and miscellaneous rigs up 1. The U.S. offshore rig count is down 1 to 13, down 8 year-over-year.

