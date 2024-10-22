Baker Hughes reports Q3 EPS 67c, consensus 61c

Reports Q3 revenue $6.91B, consensus $7.22B. “We delivered another quarter of record EBITDA, highlighted by exceptional operational performance across both segments. Our margins continue to improve at an accelerated pace, with total company EBITDA margins increasing to 17.5%. This marks the highest margin quarter since the company was formed. On the back of our solid third-quarter results and stable outlook, we remain confident in achieving our full-year EBITDA guidance midpoint,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO. “Orders remain at solid levels, with IET orders of $2.9 billion marking the eighth consecutive quarter at or above these levels. IET continued to demonstrate strong order momentum for gas infrastructure and FPSOs, booking the largest ever ICL compressor award from Dubai Petroleum Establishment for the Margham Gas storage facility and two FPSO awards with separate offshore operators. Overall, our segments continue to make strong progress on their journey toward 20% EBITDA margins, with both segments achieving high-teen margins during the quarter. Our operational discipline and rigor continue to gain traction. We are also benefiting from the life-cycle attributes of our service offerings and the breadth of our portfolio. With significant recurring IET service revenue, strong production-levered businesses, untapped market opportunities, and improved cost structure, we are becoming less cyclical and capable of generating more durable earnings and free cash flow across cycles. We are successfully executing our strategy, and this is a testament to the strength of our people and the culture we are building.”

