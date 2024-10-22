Baker Hughes reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $1.21B, up 23% y/y

17:05 EDT Baker Hughes (BKR) reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $1.21B, up 23% y/y
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BKR:
- Baker Hughes reports Q3 EPS 67c, consensus 61c
- Baker Hughes options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings
- BKR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 585 rigs
- Baker Hughes price target lowered to $41 from $42 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.