Baker Hughes reports fourth-quarter adjusted loss

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co BKR.N on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss compared with a third-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company was $50 million, or 7 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.