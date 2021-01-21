Baker Hughes reports fourth-quarter adjusted loss

BioTech
Baker Hughes Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss compared with a third-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company was $50 million, or 7 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter.

