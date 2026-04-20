Baker Hughes to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Baker Hughes BKR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, after the closing bell.

Let us examine the factors that are expected to have impacted this energy technology company’s quarterly performance. Before that, it would be worth reviewing BKR’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of BKR’s Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents, primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of roughly 12.74%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Baker Hughes Company Price and EPS Surprise

Baker Hughes Company price-eps-surprise | Baker Hughes Company Quote

Earnings Estimate Trend of BKR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents has been revised downward over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 2% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $6.3 billion indicates a 1.4% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for BKR

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), average spot prices for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude have increased significantly compared with the first quarter of 2025. This increase has been primarily driven by the United States-Iran conflict that started at the end of February. The WTI spot price averaged $60.04 per barrel in January, $64.151 in February and $91.38 in March 2026 compared with $75.74, $71.53 and $68.24 per barrel, respectively, in the prior-year period.

Despite the improvement in commodity prices since the start of the conflict, the rig count in the United States has declined in the first quarter. The softening of drilling activity in North America, particularly in the United States, is anticipated to have weighed on Baker Hughes’ quarterly performance. The conflict in the Middle East is expected to have affected BKR’s operations in the region, further weighing on its results in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, Baker Hughes is expected to have delivered a stable performance in the first quarter, backed by robust growth in power infrastructure across diverse end markets. Growth in LNG and gas infrastructure awards is also expected to have aided BKR’s financial performance in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively indicate an earnings beat for BKR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: BKR has an Earnings ESP of -1.60%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Shell plc SHEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.23% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shell is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL’s earnings is pegged at $1.92 per share, suggesting a 4.4% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

ConocoPhillips COP currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.91% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 30 before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, suggesting a 19.6% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Enterprise Products is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting a 10.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.