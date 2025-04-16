Baker Hughes to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Baker Hughes BKR is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 22, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, primarily driven by higher operational performance across both segments and an improving EBITDA margin.

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.7%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 47 cents has witnessed four downward revisions and no upward revision in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 9.3% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $6.5 billion indicates a 1.5% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider

Per the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices for January, February and March of this year were $75.74, $71.53 and $68.24 per barrel, respectively. Thus, the overall pricing environment was favorable in the first quarter of 2025, as the breakeven costs of the exploration and production companies in the shale plays were significantly lower.

The advantageous crude pricing environment is expected to have favored the demand for oilfield services for assisting exploration and production players in efficiently fixing oil and gas wells. Our model predicts BKR’s first-quarter EBITDA from the Oilfield Services and Equipment business segment to increase 1.1% year over year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for BKR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Baker Hughes has an Earnings ESP of +0.95%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: BKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

