News & Insights

Oil
BKR

Baker Hughes raises full year revenue forecast on demand for LNG equipment

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 26, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 4, details on revenue forecast in paragraph 5-7

HOUSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oilfield and liquefied natural gas supplier Baker Hughes BKR.O on Thursday raised its full year revenue forecast, primarily on strong demand for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) equipment.

Baker Hughes in recent years has benefited from a boom in global demand for LNG and the race to build new export terminals and the post-COVID recovery of oilfield activity.

The company expects revenue this year of between $25.4 million and $25.8 billion, compared with a previous forecast for revenue between $24.8 billion and $26 billion, it said during an earnings call.

Shares of the company rose 3.8% to $35.31 in early trading.

Baker Hughes raised its order outlook for its industrial and energy technology business segment for a second time this year.

Orders in the segment, which includes its LNG business, are now expected to range between $14 and $14.5 billion, from its original forecast of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

The outlook for revenue from oilfield services and equipment business is $15.4 billion, at the midpoint of a prior $15.3 billion to $15.5 billion range.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsBioTechCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.