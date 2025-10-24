Baker Hughes Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Baker Hughes Company BKR reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago level of 67 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $7,010 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,832 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $6,908 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

Segmental Performance

Baker Hughes was reorganized from four to two operating segments — Oilfield Services and Equipment, and Industrial and Energy Technology. The segments became operational on Oct. 1, 2022.

Revenues from the Oilfield Services and Equipment (“OFSE”) unit amounted to $3,636 million, down 8% from the year-ago figure of $3,963 million. The reported figure was above our estimate of $3,632 million.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) from the segment totaled $671 million, down 12% from $765 million in the third quarter of 2024. This was due to overall lower volume, inflation and shifts in the business mix. This was partially mitigated by structural cost-out initiatives and overall productivity improvements.

Revenues from the Industrial & Energy Technology (“IET”) unit amounted to $3,374 million, up 15% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,945 million. The reported figure beat our estimate of $3,182.6 million.

EBITDA from the segment totaled $635 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s $528 million, driven by volume, positive pricing and favorable foreign exchange rate (FX) movements, partially offset by inflation and lower cost productivity.

Costs and Expenses

Baker Hughes recorded total costs and expenses of $6,189 million in the third quarter, higher than the year-ago figure of $5,899 million. Our projection for the same was $6,054.4 million.

Orders

Orders from all business segments amounted to $8,207 million, up 23% from $6,676 million recorded a year ago. We expected the figure to be $6,619.2 million. The increase was driven by strong order intake growth across both OFSE and IET business segments.

Free Cash Flow

Baker Hughes generated a free cash flow of $699 million compared with $754 million a year ago.

Capex & Balance Sheet

BKR’s net capital expenditure in the second quarter was $230 million.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $2,693 million. BKR had a long-term debt of $5,988 million at the end of the reported quarter, with a debt-to-capitalization of 24.8%.

