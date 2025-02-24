Baker Hughes Promotes Ahmed Moghal To Succeed Nancy Buese As CFO

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) announced Monday that Ahmed Moghal has been appointed chief financial officer of the Company, effective immediately. Moghal succeeds Nancy Buese, who, by mutual agreement with the Company, ceased to serve as CFO effective today.

With Moghal's appointment, Buese will move to a strategic adviser role and will depart the Company on April 30, 2025.

Moghal is a highly experienced finance leader who currently serves as senior vice president and CFO of the company's Industrial and Energy Technology (IET) business since 2023. Prior to IET, he held senior positions in various business and corporate roles.

Prior to this role, he was appointed as the financial planning & analysis leader at the time of the merger of Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas in 2017. In his more than two decades of experience, Moghal has worked in several industries globally, driving performance across multiple business models and cycles. He started his career in GE in the Financial Management Program and subsequently Corporate Audit Staff.

The Company also reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year 2025 outlook shared during its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-yearearnings conference callon January 31, 2025.

