Baker Hughes profit misses estimates as LNG equipment demand wanes

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower orders in its business that supplies turbines and compressors to liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers.
