Baker Hughes profit falls 40% as winter storm freezes oilfield activity

April 21 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co BKR.N reported a 40% fall in first-quarter profit, compared to the fourth, as an unusually cold winter storm in parts of the United States in February hurt drilling activity and demand for oilfield equipment and services.

Adjusted operating income fell to $270 million in the three months ended March 31, from $462 million in the fourth quarter.

