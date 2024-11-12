Baker Hughes price target raised to $50 from $43 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Baker Hughes (BKR) to $50 from $43 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is “confident” that a clear winner from the election and the likely GOP sweep is natural gas in general and LNG in particular, the analyst tells investors.
