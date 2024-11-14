News & Insights

Baker Hughes price target raised to $50 from $42 at Citi

November 14, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Citi analyst Scott Gruber raised the firm’s price target on Baker Hughes to $50 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm examined estimate achievability for the large oilfield service companies, seeing slight upside to 2025 EBITDA estimates for Baker Hughes (BKR) and TechnipFMC (FTI) given pricing improvements in backlog and internal initiatives to improve efficiency. The consensus for SLB (SLB) is “clouded by deals underway” and Weatherford (WFRD) bears more uncertainty given its exposure to Mexico and Saudi oil developments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi is is 5% below consensus on Halliburton (HAL) and is furthest below consensus on NOV (NOV) at 9% given lower aftermarket sales and weaker Equipment margins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

