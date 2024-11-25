Baker Hughes price target raised to $48 from $45 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Baker Hughes (BKR) to $48 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Shares have surged 29.5% year-to-date, which the firm attributes to consistent execution toward margin targets and the market “increasingly appreciating” the visibility and profitability of its Gas Tech Services business, the analyst tells investors. The firm views Baker Hughes as “a franchise name,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.