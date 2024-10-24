Baker Hughes price target raised to $46 from $41 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Baker Hughes (BKR) to $46 from $41 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Baker posted another strong quarter defined by continued execution and margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s leverage to global gas infrastructure stands apart in both orders and long term recurring revenue.
