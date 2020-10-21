Baker Hughes posts third straight quarterly loss

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co BKR.N reported a third straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, as a coronavirus-induced slump in commodity prices hurt demand for oilfield equipment and services.

Net loss attributable to the company was $170 million, or 25 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $57 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

