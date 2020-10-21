US Markets
Baker Hughes posts third straight quarterly loss

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

Baker Hughes Co reported a third straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, as a coronavirus-induced slump in commodity prices hurt demand for oilfield equipment and services.

Net loss attributable to the company was $170 million, or 25 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $57 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom))

