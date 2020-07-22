Baker Hughes posts second-straight quarterly loss as oil slump slams demand

July 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co BKR.N posted its second quarterly loss for the year on Wednesday and warned it was preparing for longer volatility after a slump in oil prices crushed demand for its services.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $201 million, or 31 cents per class A share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Baker Hughes lost 5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.