US Markets
BKR

Baker Hughes posts second-straight quarterly loss as oil slump slams demand

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAKER HUGHES

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co posted its second quarterly loss for the year on Wednesday and warned it was preparing for longer volatility after a slump in oil prices crushed demand for its services.

July 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co BKR.N posted its second quarterly loss for the year on Wednesday and warned it was preparing for longer volatility after a slump in oil prices crushed demand for its services.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $201 million, or 31 cents per class A share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Baker Hughes lost 5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR SLB GE HAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular