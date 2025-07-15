Baker Hughes, PETRONAS Sign MoU for Asia-Pacific Energy Collaboration

Baker Hughes Company BKR, a U.S.-based energy technology firm, has partnered with Malaysia’s national oil company, Petronas, to accelerate energy expansion and transition efforts across the Asia-Pacific region. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at driving sustainable energy development through a wide-ranging strategic collaboration.

BKR-Petronas MoU Targets Energy Innovation

Under the MoU, Baker Hughes and Petronas will collaborate on initiatives to strengthen local supply chains and implement advanced energy solutions. The areas of focus include expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) services, training cross-border talent to strengthen local field operations, and enhancing digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence applications.

The partnership will also explore new technologies and services in exploration and production, chemical solutions for mature assets, and sustainable energy innovations. Among the green initiatives highlighted are carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and the development of lubricants and biofuels for turbomachinery.

BKR Expands Services in Malaysia to Support Regional Demand

To further back these initiatives, Baker Hughes announced plans to enhance its existing operational footprint in Malaysia. The company plans to establish a comprehensive aeroderivative gas turbine module repair facility in the country, offering capabilities for disassembly, assembly, grinding and testing.

This expansion comes as Baker Hughes looks to better serve its installed base of more than 600 gas turbines in the region and meet rising demand amid the energy transition. The upgraded facility is expected to reduce service turnaround time and support greater equipment reliability and availability.

Leadership Emphasizes Shared Vision for a Lower-Carbon Future

Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, noting that supporting customers like Petronas in the Asia-Pacific region is crucial to advancing shared goals of reliable, secure, and lower-carbon energy development.

He added that the expanded localization effort reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring energy access now as well as in the future.

This partnership highlights a strategic alignment between two major players in the energy sector, setting the stage for meaningful progress toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems in Asia-Pacific.

