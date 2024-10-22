Baker Hughes options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Baker Hughes (BKR) is 2.0x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.8%, or $1.37, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.3%.
