Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Baker Hughes's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Baker Hughes had debt of US$6.81b, up from US$6.50b in one year. However, it also had US$5.10b in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.71b.

How Healthy Is Baker Hughes' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:BKR Debt to Equity History June 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Baker Hughes had liabilities of US$9.96b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$9.45b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.10b as well as receivables valued at US$5.26b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$9.05b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Baker Hughes has a very large market capitalization of US$24.0b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.74 and interest cover of 3.8 times, it seems to us that Baker Hughes is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Shareholders should be aware that Baker Hughes's EBIT was down 33% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Baker Hughes can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Baker Hughes recorded free cash flow worth 58% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Baker Hughes's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. For example its net debt to EBITDA was refreshing. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Baker Hughes's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Baker Hughes is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

