Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.18

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.18 per share on the 18th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Baker Hughes Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though Baker Hughes isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 42.0% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

NasdaqGS:BKR Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Baker Hughes Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from US$0.68 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.4% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Baker Hughes' EPS has declined at around 42% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Baker Hughes that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

