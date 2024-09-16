Baker Hughes Launches CarbonEdge to Revolutionize CCUS Operations

Baker Hughes Company BKR has unveiled CarbonEdge, a cutting-edge digital solution designed to streamline carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) operations.

The platform aims to enhance operational efficiency, mitigate risks and support regulatory compliance, all while contributing to the global push toward decarbonization.

Powered by Baker Hughes’ Cordant industrial software, CarbonEdge offers an end-to-end platform for monitoring and optimizing CO2 flows throughout CCUS infrastructure. The solution integrates real-time data, providing instantaneous insights and alerts to ensure smooth operations across every stage of the CCUS lifecycle, from carbon capture and compression to pipeline transport and subsurface storage.

The introduction of CarbonEdge represents a significant leap in the CCUS technology, positioning Baker Hughes as a leading player in the industry. The company becomes the sole provider of advanced risk management and regulatory reporting tools for CO2 measurement, monitoring and verification with this platform. This capability enables customers to not only track their emissions more effectively but also optimize their carbon sequestration projects.

According to Baker Hughes, the platform is designed for rapid deployment and scalability, making it versatile for use across a range of industries. It seamlessly connects with existing digital infrastructure, enabling smooth data synchronization and enhancing operational decision-making.

Wabash Valley Resources, a low-carbon ammonia producer, has signed a long-term agreement to be the first customer to utilize CarbonEdge. This partnership will enable Wabash Valley to measure and verify CO2 sequestration more efficiently, contributing to the development of the platform’s capabilities.

As part of its broader Climate Technology Solutions portfolio, Baker Hughes views CarbonEdge as a key driver in helping energy and industrial sectors reduce their carbon footprint. The platform joins other Baker Hughes digital solutions, including JewelSuite, Leucipa and Cordant, which aim to boost operational efficiency while reducing emissions.

In an era when CCUS is playing an increasingly critical role in global climate strategies, CarbonEdge’s launch is timely. With CarbonEdge, Baker Hughes not only expands its portfolio of digital solutions but also reinforces its commitment to fostering a future wherein energy development is more sustainable.

Price Performance

BKR shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 4.4% against the industry’s 14.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

