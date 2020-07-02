Baker Hughes June Worldwide Rig Count Declines

(RTTNews) - Energy technology company Baker Hughes (BKR) announced Thursday a decline in its worldwide rig count sequentially and from June 2019. The worldwide rig count for June 2020 was 1,073, down 103 from the 1,176 counted in May 2020, and down 1,148 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019.

Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2020 was 781 down 357 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019. The international offshore rig count for June 2020 was 194, down 52 from the 246 counted in June 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for June 2020 was 274, down 695 from the 969 counted in June 2019. The average Canadian rig count for June 2020 was 18, down 96 from the 114 counted in June 2019.

