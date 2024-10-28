Baker Hughes Inks Contracts With Petrobras To Deploy 77 Km Of Flexible Pipe Systems In Brazil

(RTTNews) - Energy technology company Baker Hughes (BKR) announced Monday significant contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras, to provide 77 km of flexible pipe systems to be deployed in Brazil's pre-salt fields. The agreement was signed October 15, 2024, following an open tender.

The multi-year project includes risers and flowlines for hydrocarbon production and associated gas and water injection with support for equipment storage, maintenance and installation.

The delivery is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, and the equipment will be utilized across Petrobras' Buzios, Libra, Berbigao, Sururu and Sepia fields.

These systems will also address the critical issue of stress-induced corrosion cracking from CO2 (SCC-CO2), which can affect flexible pipes in pre-salt fields with high concentrations of the gas.

Baker Hughes' flexible pipes have proven effective at mitigating this issue, which can arise as gas is reinjected into wells to reduce flaring and enhance oil recovery.

Petrobras has committed to limiting CO2 emissions to the atmosphere in their operations, and CO2 storage is an important tool for producing lower-carbon barrels.

Baker Hughes' plant in Niteroi, Brazil, where these systems will be manufactured, is a major supplier of flexible pipe systems for the industry and employs hundreds of people in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.