Baker Hughes Gets Major LNG Order From QatarEnergy For North Field South Project

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Co. (BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday a major LNG order from QatarEnergy for the North Field South or NFS project.

The order, to be booked in the first quarter of 2023, is to supply two main refrigerant compressors or MRCs for the NFS project, which will be executed by Qatargas. Order for MRCs consists of six gas turbines and 12 centrifugal compressors.

The MRCs are part of two additional LNG "mega trains" representing 16 million tons per annum or MTPA of additional capacity that is estimated to further boost Qatar's LNG production capacity.

Baker Hughes was previously awarded a contract for North Field East or NFE expansion in 2020.

The latest order will bring the overall number of LNG "mega trains" driven by Baker Hughes' energy solutions to 12.

The NFS project, owned by QatarEnergy in partnership with a number of international oil companies, and operated by Qatargas, is the second phase of the North Field Expansion Project, which was announced in 2017.

When fully completed, it will increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from 110 MTPA, which will be achieved by the end of the first phase North Field East expansion in 2025, to 126 MTPA by 2027.

