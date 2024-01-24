News & Insights

Baker Hughes forecasts Q1 revenue below market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 24, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 3, details on outlook throughout

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield technology firm Baker Hughes BKR.O on Wednesday forecast a first-quarter revenue range, the midpoint of which was below analysts' estimates.

The company said it expects revenue between $6.10 billion and $6.60 billion. Analysts, on an average, expect $6.51 billion, according LSEG.

Shares of the company fell 1.8% in premarket trading.

Baker Hughes expects current-quarter revenue from its oil field services and equipment segment to be between $3.70 billion and $3.95 billion.

The segment reported revenue of $3.95 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company had posted an adjusted profit that beat market estimates on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

