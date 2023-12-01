News & Insights

Baker Hughes elects Aramco veteran Al Gudaimi to its board

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 01, 2023 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Friday Abdulaziz M. Al Gudaimi has been elected as a director, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, on the company's board, expanding it to 10 members from nine.

Gudaimi was at Saudi Aramco for 38 years, retiring as its executive vice president of corporate development in November last year, a position he held since September 2020.

Baker Hughes, in a regulatory filing, said Gudaimi would qualify to be a non-employee director, and would be independent under corporate governance requirements.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

