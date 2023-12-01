Baker Hughes elects Aramco veteran Al Gudaimi to its board

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes BKR.O said on Friday Abdulaziz M. Al Gudaimi has been elected as a director, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, on the company's board, expanding it to 10 members from nine.

Gudaimi was at Saudi Aramco for 38 years, retiring as its executive vice president of corporate development in November last year, a position he held since September 2020.

Baker Hughes, in a regulatory filing, said Gudaimi would qualify to be a non-employee director, and would be independent under corporate governance requirements.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.