Stocks
BKR

BAKER HUGHES Earnings Preview: Recent $BKR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 20, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

BAKER HUGHES ($BKR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,559,869,836 and earnings of $0.48 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BAKER HUGHES Insider Trading Activity

BAKER HUGHES insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,677,610.
  • MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190.
  • JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,341 shares for an estimated $555,017.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BAKER HUGHES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of BAKER HUGHES stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,576,392 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,843,599
  • CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 4,296,179 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,229,262
  • FIL LTD removed 3,472,273 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,432,638
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 3,193,089 shares (+2527.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,980,510
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,633,221 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,014,725
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,623,847 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,630,203
  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,561,880 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,088,317

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BAKER HUGHES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BAKER HUGHES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BAKER HUGHES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKR forecast page.

BAKER HUGHES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025
  • Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.