Baker Hughes Drives Next-Gen Technology in Louisiana LNG

Baker Hughes Company BKR has assumed a pivotal role in advancing the Commonwealth LNG export facility currently under development in Cameron, LA. The energy technology and services company’s cutting-edge refrigerant turbo compressors and LM9000 gas turbines have been selected as critical components for the 9.5 million tons per annum liquefaction plant. This marks a milestone toward the project’s anticipated final investment decision (FID) in the third quarter of 2025.

The six Baker Hughes refrigerant turbo compressors, to be ordered by Technip Energies — the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor — are fundamental to the plant’s liquefaction process. Powered by the LM9000 turbines, known for their high efficiency and low carbon intensity, these compressors underscore BKR’s technological leadership in energy infrastructure.

Ben Dell, managing partner of Kimmeridge and chairman of Commonwealth LNG, highlighted the technology selection as an important step toward delivering low-emission LNG to global markets responsibly. Commonwealth LNG’s president and CEO Farhad Ahrabi praised Baker Hughes’ commitment to operational efficiency and environmental stewardship reflected through its technology solutions.

With the federal export license secured and key off-take agreements in place, the LNG project, backed by Kimmeridge’s alternative investment strategy, targets production startup by 2029. BKR’s technology supply is central to helping Commonwealth LNG and its newly rebranded parent firm, Caturus, meet ambitious production and sustainability goals.

This development strengthens Baker Hughes’ foothold in the growing U.S. LNG export sector while reinforcing its reputation as a provider of next-generation, high-efficiency energy equipment critical to the global energy transition.

BKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like Precision Drilling Corporation PDS, Antero Midstream Corporation AM and Enbridge Inc. ENB. While Precision Drilling sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, both Antero Midstream and Enbridge carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Precision Drilling is an oilfield services company. It provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, and procures and distributes oilfield supplies.

PDS’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 977.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings indicates a 14.2% year-over-year decline.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company prioritizes debt reduction by effectively utilizing free cash flow after dividends. Antero Midstream’s higher dividend yield compared to its sub-industry peers reflects its commitment to generating shareholder returns.

AM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 1.13%.

Enbridge is a major energy company that owns the longest and most complex oil and gas pipeline system in North America, transporting about 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. The business earns steady fees through long-term contracts that act as a protection against big oil price swings or changes in shipment.

ENB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 5.61%.

