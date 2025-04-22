Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.23 per Share

Baker Hughes announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable May 16, 2025.

Baker Hughes announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock, which will be paid on May 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 6, 2025. The company plans to fund this dividend through operational cash generation. Baker Hughes, an energy technology firm with a century of experience, serves energy and industrial clients globally, focusing on safer and more efficient energy solutions. For further details, the press release provides contact information for investor and media relations.

Potential Positives

Baker Hughes declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is to be funded from cash generated from operations, reflecting the company's operational profitability.

The timely announcement of the dividend may enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any growth or increased revenue, which may indicate stagnation or underperformance compared to industry peers.



The announcement does not provide any details on the company's future financial outlook or strategic plans, which may raise concerns among investors.



Dependence on cash generated from operations to fund dividend payments could be seen as a negative if there are concerns about cash flow stability in the current economic environment.

FAQ

What is the amount of Baker Hughes' quarterly cash dividend?

Baker Hughes has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025, to holders of record on May 6, 2025.

How does Baker Hughes fund its quarterly cash dividend?

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

In how many countries does Baker Hughes operate?

Baker Hughes operates in over 120 countries worldwide.

Where can I find more information about Baker Hughes?

More information can be found on the Baker Hughes website at bakerhughes.com.

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,677,610 .

. MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190 .

. JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,341 shares for an estimated $555,017.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on May 16, 2025, to holders of record on May 6, 2025.





Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.







About Baker Hughes:







Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.







For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations







Chase Mulvehill





+1 346-297-2561







investor.relations@bakerhughes.com









Media Relations







Adrienne M. Lynch





+1 713-906-8407







adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com





