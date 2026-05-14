Baker Hughes (DB:68V) Price Target Increased by 12.59% to 48.09

The average one-year price target for Baker Hughes (DB:68V) has been revised to 48,09 € / share. This is an increase of 12.59% from the prior estimate of 42,71 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32,23 € to a high of 59,33 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.99% from the latest reported closing price of 55,91 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baker Hughes. This is an decrease of 621 owner(s) or 35.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 68V is 0.19%, an increase of 45.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.78% to 1,044,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 64,227K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 58,197K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,829K shares , representing a decrease of 49.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 68V by 90.12% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 48,784K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 48,433K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,235K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 68V by 37.90% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 40,759K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,053K shares , representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 68V by 13.48% over the last quarter.

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