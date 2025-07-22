Baker Hughes Company Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $701 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $623 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $6.910 billion from $7.139 billion last year.

Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $701 Mln. vs. $579 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.910 Bln vs. $7.139 Bln last year.

