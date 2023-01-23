Baker Hughes Company Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $294 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $381 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $5.91 billion from $5.49 billion last year.

Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $182 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.49 Bln last year.

