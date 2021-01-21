Baker Hughes Company Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $653 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of -$50 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $5.50 billion from $6.35 billion last year.

Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): -$50 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $5.50 Bln vs. $6.35 Bln last year.

