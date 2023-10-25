Baker Hughes Company Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):

Earnings: $518 million in Q3 vs. -$17 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.51 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $6.64 billion in Q3 vs. $5.37 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.