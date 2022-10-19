Baker Hughes Company Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):

Earnings: -$17 million in Q3 vs. $8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $5.37 billion in Q3 vs. $5.09 billion in the same period last year.

