Baker Hughes Company Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $579 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $410 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $7.139 billion from $6.315 billion last year.

Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

