Baker Hughes Company Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):

Earnings: -$839 million in Q2 vs. -$68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.84 in Q2 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $114 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $5.05 billion in Q2 vs. $5.14 billion in the same period last year.

