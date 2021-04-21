Baker Hughes Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):

-Earnings: -$0.45 billion in Q1 vs. -$10.23 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.61 in Q1 vs. -$15.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $91 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $4.78 billion in Q1 vs. $5.43 billion in the same period last year.

